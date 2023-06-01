Two F1 drivers don’t believe Hamilton rumours
"Knowing the Scuderia today, it does not fit the philosophy"
Search
Two former Formula 1 drivers have added their scepticism to rumours Lewis Hamilton might consider a switch to Ferrari for 2024.
All involved parties, including Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, stridently denied the speculation in Monaco - but that is generally the nature of the ’silly season’.
However, long-time Ferrari test driver and ambassador Marc Gene also doesn’t believe it.
"I am not the one who decides the drivers," the 49-year-old Spaniard told Diario Sport newspaper.
"But knowing the Scuderia today, it does not fit the philosophy. I see him ending his career at Mercedes," Gene added.
Also not believing the rumours is former Swiss F1 driver Marc Surer.
"I don’t think this would be a step forward for Hamilton, so I think he will continue to distance himself from these rumours," he told formel1.de.
Mercedes F1
Two F1 drivers don’t believe Hamilton rumours
Schumacher to test 2023 Mercedes next week
No talks with other drivers amid Hamilton ’pact’
Wolff slams ’Cirque du Soleil’ Monaco crane
More on Mercedes F1
Ferrari
Two F1 drivers don’t believe Hamilton rumours
Dominant Red Bull loses three engineers
Ferrari can still win races in 2023 - Vasseur
Sainz wants swift end to contract rumours
Vasseur defends Ferrari strategy, understands Sainz frustration
More on Ferrari