Spain Spanish GP || June 4 || 15h00 (Local time)

Two F1 drivers don’t believe Hamilton rumours

"Knowing the Scuderia today, it does not fit the philosophy"

Search

By GMM

1 June 2023 - 08:03
Two F1 drivers don't believe (...)

Two former Formula 1 drivers have added their scepticism to rumours Lewis Hamilton might consider a switch to Ferrari for 2024.

All involved parties, including Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, stridently denied the speculation in Monaco - but that is generally the nature of the ’silly season’.

However, long-time Ferrari test driver and ambassador Marc Gene also doesn’t believe it.

"I am not the one who decides the drivers," the 49-year-old Spaniard told Diario Sport newspaper.

"But knowing the Scuderia today, it does not fit the philosophy. I see him ending his career at Mercedes," Gene added.

Also not believing the rumours is former Swiss F1 driver Marc Surer.

"I don’t think this would be a step forward for Hamilton, so I think he will continue to distance himself from these rumours," he told formel1.de.

2026 rules slow cars down too much - Newey

Revived Barcelona layout to be ’more fun’

Mercedes F1

More on Mercedes F1

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos