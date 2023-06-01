Two F1 drivers don’t believe Hamilton rumours

By GMM 1 June 2023 - 08:03





Two former Formula 1 drivers have added their scepticism to rumours Lewis Hamilton might consider a switch to Ferrari for 2024.

All involved parties, including Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, stridently denied the speculation in Monaco - but that is generally the nature of the ’silly season’.

However, long-time Ferrari test driver and ambassador Marc Gene also doesn’t believe it.

"I am not the one who decides the drivers," the 49-year-old Spaniard told Diario Sport newspaper.

"But knowing the Scuderia today, it does not fit the philosophy. I see him ending his career at Mercedes," Gene added.

Also not believing the rumours is former Swiss F1 driver Marc Surer.

"I don’t think this would be a step forward for Hamilton, so I think he will continue to distance himself from these rumours," he told formel1.de.