Two candidates emerge to replace FIA president

By GMM

22 April 2021 - 14:49
Two candidates have emerged on the front row of the grid to succeed Jean Todt as FIA president.

Todt’s third and final term expires in December, and f1-insider.com correspondent Michael Zeitler reports that United Arab Emirates representative and former rally driver Mohammed Bin Sulayem is one potential successor.

"He wants to bring a breath of fresh air to the FIA," Zeitler said.

Todt’s top pick for the role, though, is reportedly his current deputy, Graham Stoker.

"Stoker would continue the Todt line," said Zeitler. "It is also possible that Todt will receive a new role at the FIA alongside him, such as honorary president."

