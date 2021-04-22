22 April 2021
Two candidates emerge to replace FIA president
"He wants to bring a breath of fresh air to the FIA"
Search
Two candidates have emerged on the front row of the grid to succeed Jean Todt as FIA president.
Todt’s third and final term expires in December, and f1-insider.com correspondent Michael Zeitler reports that United Arab Emirates representative and former rally driver Mohammed Bin Sulayem is one potential successor.
"He wants to bring a breath of fresh air to the FIA," Zeitler said.
Todt’s top pick for the role, though, is reportedly his current deputy, Graham Stoker.
"Stoker would continue the Todt line," said Zeitler. "It is also possible that Todt will receive a new role at the FIA alongside him, such as honorary president."
FIA
13 April 2021
add_circle F1 must be stricter with track limits - Alesi
9 April 2021
add_circle FIA disassembled Bottas’ car after Bahrain
28 March 2021
add_circle FIA to ’disassemble’ F1 cars for rules checks
8 March 2021
add_circle Mazepin will not lose F1 super license - Todt
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
22 April 2021
add_circle Ex drivers say Vettel ’a finished man’ in F1
22 April 2021
add_circle Two candidates emerge to replace FIA president
22 April 2021
add_circle Winning title could take Alpine ’years’ - Alonso
22 April 2021
add_circle Track limits : Sainz wants ’the same rules at every corner’
22 April 2021