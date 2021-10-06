Turkish GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

Toto Wolff

There’s been a brilliant buzz in the team over the last week or so. Being back on the top step of the podium was an incredible feeling for all of us, and particularly after such a dramatic race weekend.

It was obviously made even more special by being Lewis’ 100th race win in Formula One. In the moment, milestones like this are exceptional, but I think it will take time for us to all realise just how remarkable this period of time is, and how privileged we all are to be part of this journey with him.

The final moments of the last race in Russia proved that anything can happen in F1 and fortunes can change in the blink of an eye. This season is keeping all of us on our toes and that’s something we’re enjoying immensely, but it also means we have to be aggressive with our approach to the season, in order to maximise the points available.

That’s our focus for Turkey and beyond. I know Lewis, Valtteri and the entire team are fired up for the battle that lies ahead, and we look set for another exciting race this weekend at Istanbul Park, where there are still many unknowns for us because of the track surface and weather conditions in 2020.

It’s an exciting track layout and a good one for racing, so I think we’ll be in for another spectacular twist in this brilliant F1 season.