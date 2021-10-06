Turkish GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Sebastian Vettel

“One of the most rewarding challenges at Istanbul Park is trying to take Turn Eight flat. It’s a 260km/h corner, with plenty of bumps, and a blind entry – so it’s always fun. I really enjoyed my race in Turkey last year, and I’ll be pushing to fight strongly in the midfield once again this weekend.”

Lance Stroll

“My first experience of Turkey last year gave me one of the best moments of my career when I took pole position before leading laps on Sunday. Those experiences showcased how challenging the track can be. Grip can be difficult to find, but that makes for a constant challenge. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and aiming for points.”