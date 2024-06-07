Tsunoda, not Ricciardo, secure in F1 for 2025

By GMM 7 June 2024 - 08:53





Yuki Tsunoda can breathe a sigh of relief, because his future in Formula 1 looks more than secure for now.

Red Bull Racing confirmed this week that Sergio Perez is staying put not only in 2025 but also 2026 - locking up the energy drink company’s top F1 team to other drivers.

"We want to ensure continuity and both drivers get on really well, there are simply no conflicts," Red Bull F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"Checo is also incredibly popular in Latin America. We sell more merchandise of his there than that of (Max) Verstappen, and when he’s on his game, he’s almost unbeatable."

And at the junior squad RB, Japanese Tsunoda has also secured his place.

"Yuki Tsunoda is set, that’s clear," Red Bull F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

However, the on-form Tsunoda clarified in Canada that is actually yet to sign a contract - even though Red Bull seems to have an overriding long-term deal with the 24-year-old.

"I also had some options with other teams," he admits. "But I am already very committed to Red Bull and hopefully I can get a little more commitment from them too."

It is believed Tsunoda would like a clause written into his new deal freeing him up for a future team switch if a cockpit doesn’t open up at Red Bull Racing.

"Perez still has to perform in the next two years," he said. "Anything can happen in these kinds of circumstances. I just have to keep growing and make sure that at some point Red Bull can no longer ignore me."

As for the other seat at RB, that now seems to be a direct tussle between the incumbent, Daniel Ricciardo, and Liam Lawson, whose contract already enables him to sign elsewhere if Red Bull cannot offer him a 2025 race seat.

"He (Lawson) is there at every race and we are in close contact," Marko said. "There is a clause with Lawson that if we don’t offer him a seat, he is free for other teams."

Ricciardo freely admits that he didn’t impress Red Bull enough to secure his coveted spot at the top team.

"You have to be realistic," said the Australian. "I simply didn’t deliver enough. If you want one of the top cockpits, you have to show exceptional performance."