Tsunoda ’just one of many’ Red Bull talents - Marko

Yuki Tsunoda is "just one of many talents" among the Red Bull program, Dr Helmut Marko has warned.

Appearing at a Honda event in Tokyo, the Japanese driver rated his chances of being promoted to replace Sergio Perez at the senior team next year at "50-50".

"Of course I would be happier if I could drive for Red Bull," said Tsunoda, "but I’m incredibly grateful for all the support I’m getting in this situation."

Indeed, Honda officials confirmed in the last few days that the 24-year-old’s test in the title-winning 2024 Red Bull in Abu Dhabi was at their behest.

"During the post-season tests, Yuki Tsunoda was allowed to take to the track in the RB20 and the team was happy with his technical feedback," team advisor Marko wrote in his latest column for Speed Week.

"In this respect, he is far better than people give him credit for. But he is just one of many talents that we have in our ranks. We are also very well positioned in the junior classes," the 81-year-old Austrian added.

If Perez is shuffled out of Red Bull Racing, Lawson or Tsunoda would be promoted, and the Red Bull-backed Formula 2 frontrunner Isack Hadjar is the favourite to fill the gap at Racing Bulls in 2025.

"It is gratifying that after a long period in which there have been hardly any changes, several promising rookies can now show what they are capable of," Marko said.

"Next year we will have Gabriel Bortoleto in the field, who won Formula 2, and Oliver Bearman and Kimi Antonelli are also moving up. And if we were to field a junior at Racing Bulls, that would be four newcomers in the field, so you could speak of a generational change."

As for whether Tsunoda will spend a fifth year at Red Bull’s junior F1 team - to be renamed Racing Bulls for 2025 - or be promoted, the Japanese admitted: "I don’t know what will happen.

"But regardless of which team I’m with, what I have to do is still the same. It’s not just about Red Bull, because for all we know, RB could outperform them in development.

"It’s not like it has to be Red Bull necessarily. I just want to perform well and score points. Getting on the podium at Suzuka would be the ultimate dream," Tsunoda explained. "But to achieve that, I want to help build a better car and a better team one day.

"Until that time comes, I hope everyone can be patient," he said. "I am at least very grateful for this situation where everyone is pushing for me to be promoted. But what I have to do is the same no matter what team I am on."