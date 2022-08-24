Tsunoda heading for 2023 contract extension

By GMM 24 August 2022 - 12:07





It appears that Yuki Tsunoda has no reason to worry about his 2023 race seat at Alpha Tauri.

As Mick Schumacher scrambles for a potential alternative to Haas for next year, he was tentatively linked with a move from the Ferrari academy to Red Bull’s notorious driver program.

But Alpha Tauri boss Franz Tost says there’s no room for Schumacher "at the present time".

"For the future, I don’t know," the Austrian told ntv.

"I hope Mick stays in Formula 1 as he is much better than many believe. You don’t win Formula 3 and Formula 2 for nothing and he has learned a lot this year."

However, Pierre Gasly is set in stone at Alpha Tauri for 2023, and Red Bull’s notorious driver manager Dr Helmut Marko still seems more than happy with Yuki Tsunoda.

"He has the potential to win grands prix," he is quoted by motorsport-total.com, before smiling: "He has a certain cult status with us."

However, Marko added: "To be world champion, so many things have to come together. There has to be one step more from the driver as an overall personality, because in a critical situation the driver can raise the whole team up or pull them down."

But he dismissed claims that the fact Japanese Tsunoda is now working with a psychologist is evidence that he will be unable to take that final step.

"Tsunoda isn’t the only driver who has problems in this area and who does something like that," said the 79-year-old Austrian.