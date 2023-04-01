Tsunoda could replace Perez in 2025 - Tost
"It’s not his fault that we aren’t competitive yet"
Search
Yuki Tsunoda could be ready to be Max Verstappen’s teammate by 2025.
That is the view of Franz Tost, boss of the second Red Bull-owned team Alpha Tauri.
Japanese Tsunoda, 22, has been a rough diamond since his debut in 2021, leading many to surmise that 2023 may be his third and final year to shine.
"Yuki drove two extremely strong races so far," Tost told Sport1. "I am very happy with him.
"It’s not his fault that we aren’t competitive yet."
As for Tsunoda’s rookie teammate Nyck de Vries, Tost is not yet passing judgement.
"He is a rookie and still needs time," said the Austrian. "But I expected that."
Tsunoda, however, is fast approaching readiness to replace the highly experienced Sergio Perez and become world champion Verstappen’s teammate at the top Red Bull team.
"As far as I know, Sergio Perez still has a contract for next year," Tost said.
"All I can say is that Yuki is on the right track. He has improved in every respect. But I think he should drive at Alpha Tauri again in 2024.
"In 2025, I think he will finally be ready for Red Bull."
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda could replace Perez in 2025 - Tost
Alpha Tauri boss to retire by 2026
Relationship with new F1 boss ’on right track’ - Marko
Alpha Tauri call-up unlikely for Ricciardo
More on AlphaTauri
Red Bull
New Red Bull CEO lacks F1 ’expertise’ - Marko
Perez denies Jos Verstappen snub
Tsunoda could replace Perez in 2025 - Tost
Red Bull to vote for second qualifying session
Ricciardo eyes getting ’back on the grid’ in 2024
More on Red Bull