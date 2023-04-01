Tsunoda could replace Perez in 2025 - Tost

By GMM 1 April 2023 - 13:57





Yuki Tsunoda could be ready to be Max Verstappen’s teammate by 2025.

That is the view of Franz Tost, boss of the second Red Bull-owned team Alpha Tauri.

Japanese Tsunoda, 22, has been a rough diamond since his debut in 2021, leading many to surmise that 2023 may be his third and final year to shine.

"Yuki drove two extremely strong races so far," Tost told Sport1. "I am very happy with him.

"It’s not his fault that we aren’t competitive yet."

As for Tsunoda’s rookie teammate Nyck de Vries, Tost is not yet passing judgement.

"He is a rookie and still needs time," said the Austrian. "But I expected that."

Tsunoda, however, is fast approaching readiness to replace the highly experienced Sergio Perez and become world champion Verstappen’s teammate at the top Red Bull team.

"As far as I know, Sergio Perez still has a contract for next year," Tost said.

"All I can say is that Yuki is on the right track. He has improved in every respect. But I think he should drive at Alpha Tauri again in 2024.

"In 2025, I think he will finally be ready for Red Bull."