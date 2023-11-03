Travel problems for Magnussen before Brazil GP

By GMM 3 November 2023 - 08:23





Kevin Magnussen will not miss this weekend’s Brazilian GP, despite his conspicuous absence at Interlagos on Thursday.

The Dane, who insisted during the week that his hands are "fine" despite his hefty crash just a few days ago in Mexico, was absent from the FIA press conference - which is compulsory for summoned drivers and officials to attend.

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner says Magnussen has simply been embroiled in travel chaos.

"I texted him this morning and he told me he was flying over Bogota," he told Bild newspaper.

"He was somewhere in Mexico and now he’s flying here via Colombia. No news is currently good news," Steiner smiled.