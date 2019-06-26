German GP || July 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

Toro Rosso wants to keep drivers for 2020

"Albon, for me, is the positive surprise of the young drivers"

Search

By GMM

27 July 2019 - 10:09
Toro Rosso wants to keep drivers (...)

Toro Rosso says it wants to keep its current drivers for 2020.

This year, a returning Daniil Kvyat has looked consistent and mature, while rookie Alex Albon is a standout of the grid’s newcomers.

"We have two really good drivers," team boss Franz Tost said at Hockenheim.

"We already knew that Daniil Kvyat is fast, but he has matured now and is showing a very, very good performance," he added.

"And Alex Albon, for me, is the positive surprise of the young drivers, together with Norris."

However, while Tost may be happy with the duo, it is team owner Red Bull that selects the junior team’s drivers.

"I personally hope that we can continue with these two drivers, but in the end this is a decision from Red Bull," said the Austrian.

"I think the decision will not be made before the end of September or the beginning of October."

keyboard_arrow_left

McLaren wants Alonso for full Indycar season

Red Bull running out of spare parts

keyboard_arrow_right

Toro Rosso

More on Toro Rosso

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less