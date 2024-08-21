Top F1-Themed Games To Play In 2024

By 21 August 2024 - 17:03





Formula 1 has been around for many decades, but the last couple of years have seen a major uptick in viewership, thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive, YouTube productions like Grill the Grid, and the social media popularity of the drivers themselves.

And, gaming enthusiasts are not left behind either, with dozens of F1-themed games being released each year. Of course, most of these games are racing-related, but there are some strategy and slot games in the mix, too.

First and foremost is the official F1 24 game, released by Formula 1 and EA Games. Here, players can play as their favourite drivers and teams, racing around real-world circuits. There is a new, official F1 game released each year, so keep your eyes open for the 2025 edition. These games are hugely popular worldwide, but the biggest F1 eSports tournament, F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series Vietnam, was watched by nearly half a million people in 2020.

Asseto Corsa 2 is a racing game set to be released later in 2024 where players drive single-seater Formula 1 cars from renowned Italian manufacturers, like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo. Developers have also hinted that German brands BMW and Audi will be available to race.

Those who wish to wager money on racing will enjoy playing the Grand Prix Gold scratch-off game. You’ll see familiar symbols like the checkered flag, steering wheels, helmets and even the bottle of champagne traditionally popped at the end of a race. The simple nine-grid layout allows you to win as fast as the cars go past on the track.

Staying in the gambling sector, Race to Win is another exciting F1-themed game where you can win. You can find this 3-reel slot game on many platforms that offer real money slots in Canada. There are 27 paylines and plenty of ways in which you can cross the finish line to win the jackpot!

F1 Manager 2024 is a game aimed less at the driving enthusiasts, and more at those who enjoy the politics and drama that unfolds away from the cars. With this game, you can lead your Formula 1 constructor team to the championship trophy, straight from the pit wall. You get to direct the team’s strategy and give directions as the race unfolds.

Formula 1 fans looking for a free game should check out F1 Fantasy on the official Formula 1 website. You can create up to three teams, each consisting of five drivers and two constructors. You are awarded $100m to build your team. Then, as the season progresses, you can check how well your team performs. Transfers are allowed before each race, so you can mix it up until you create a winning team!

Formula X, created by IGT, is another slot game that will reel you in. With colourful graphics and symbols (including the pit crew, a trophy and the checkered flag) and immersive sound, you will have a great time playing these slots. It offers 25 paylines and five reels, and you can activate free spins and bonus rounds to win big.

If you enjoy the old-school days of racing, without ground effect and DRS, then you will love playing Grand Prix Legends. This game was released in 1998 but was way ahead of its time. It is based on the 1967 F1 season, featuring the Ferrari 312, Lotus 49, Coventry and Brabham BT24 cars. There are 11 tracks to choose from and you can either race alone to set your best lap times, or race against AI opponents.