Top F1 stars comment on worrying 2026 regulations

By GMM 10 April 2024 - 10:41





Top Formula 1 drivers are beginning to become more outspoken about Formula 1’s radical regulations revolution for 2026.

From 2026, a whopping half of all the power under the driver’s right foot must be generated from hybrid or electrical generation.

It’s a fact Christian Horner raised the alarm about last year, warning about the prospect of drivers lifting the throttle mid-way down the straights.

The radical new aero rules are designed to help counterbalance the effect, with rear wings that move on the straights - drastically reducing drag.

But specialist media reports now say early simulations done by multiple F1 teams show that the outcome could be cars that are nearly impossible to handle.

One solution could be to make the front wings moveable too.

"I’m not sure if we should head in that direction, but that’s what it’s looking like at the moment," said triple world champion Max Verstappen. "There must be different ways to do it."

Ferrari’s on-form Carlos Sainz agrees that the compromise solution on the table at present appears "messy".

"Until we try them, I think it’s unfair to criticise or to back the regulation change," said the Spaniard.

"At the same time, if it has attracted big manufacturers like Audi into the sport, I think it’s something that it has to be appreciated and put into context.

"But my personal view is that these cars are probably now just too big and heavy. If I could change something for tomorrow, it would be that."