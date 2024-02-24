Top F1 Drivers & Teams of the 21st Century

By 24 February 2024 - 00:01





Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport, with the world’s best drivers competing in the fastest cars around circuits across the globe. As we move into the third decade of the 21st century, let’s look at standout Formula 1 drivers and constructors from the past 20 years. They have cemented their places among the greats of the sport.

Advanced aerodynamics generate huge downforce, making the cars even quicker. Some of the top speeds in F1 these days exceed a scarcely believable 230 mph. The raw pace is only part of the equation. Strategy, consistency, and supreme racecraft are also needed to fight for championships.

Best F1 Drivers of the 21st Century

Driver Championships Races Wins Poles Points Max Verstappen 3 (2021-2023) 185 54 32 2586.5 Sebastian Vettel 4 (2010-2013) 300 53 57 3098 Michael Schumacher 7 (1994-1995, 2000-2004) 308 91 68 1566 Lewis Hamilton 7 (2008, 2014-2020) 332 103 104 4639.5 Fernando Alonso 2 (2005-2006) 380 32 22 2267

Max Verstappen - F1’s New Champion

— World Championships: 3 (2021, 2022, 2023)

— number of races: 185

— number of wins: 54

— career points: 2586.5

Max Verstappen became Formula 1’s newest sensation by winning the 2021 drivers championship in dramatic fashion over Lewis Hamilton. After a season-long battle with the 7-time champion, Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to claim his first title. He followed that up with a dominant 2022 campaign, winning 15 races to breeze to his second championship.

The 2023 season saw Verstappen and Red Bull reach new heights, breaking records for most wins in a season (19), most consecutive wins (10), and most points earned. His seamless acceleration, raw speed, aggression, and mental fortitude have made Verstappen the most formidable driver on the F1 grid. Still only 25 years old, his talent and hunger for success point to a long reign atop the sport.

Sebastian Vettel - The 4-Time World Champion

— World Championships: 4 (2010-2013)

— number of races: 300

— number of wins: 53

— career points: 3098

Sebastian Vettel enjoyed a period of utter dominance from 2010-2013, rattling off four straight F1 championships. Driving for Red Bull, he set records for most wins, podiums, poles and points in a season - many of which stand to this day.

Michael Schumacher - The Legend

— World Championships: 7 (1994-1995, 2000-2004)

— number of races: 308

— number of wins: 91

— career points: 1566

Michael Schumacher is F1 royalty with 7 titles, 91 wins over 16 seasons and dozens of broken records. Watching him compete at his peak for Ferrari in the early 2000s was a sight to behold. Driving for middling teams like Jordan and Benetton early on, Schumacher signed with Ferrari in 1996 to launch one of the most dominant partnerships in F1 history.

He rattled off 5 straight championships from 2000-2004, winning a then-unprecedented 48 races during that span. Schumacher blended absolute dedication to his craft with prodigious talent and innovation behind the wheel. His epic rivalry with Mika Hakkinen and daring, aggressive overtaking maneuvers made him a global superstar. Even in the slower latter years of his career from 2010-2012, Schumacher maintained his meticulous preparation and thirst to compete at the highest level before retiring for good.

Lewis Hamilton: A Record-Smashing Phenom

— World Championships: 7 (2008, 2014-15, 2017-20)

— number of races: 332

— number of wins: 103

— career points: 4639.5

Hamilton is statistically the most successful F1 driver ever when looking at career wins and points tallied. He has taken the checkered flag in 30 different countries and won at least one race in almost every season since his 2007 debut. Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher with 7 championships and narrowly missed out on an 8th title in 2021. He holds many F1 records and is under contract until the end of 2023, meaning he can add to his unprecedented legacy.

After missing the championship by just 1 point in 2007, Hamilton became F1’s youngest world champion in 2008. Now with 7 crowns over a 14-year span, he continues hunting for that elusive 8th championship at age 38.

Fernando Alonso - Spain’s Fierce Matador

— World Championships: 2 (2005-2006)

— number of races: 380

— number of wins: 32

— career points: 2267

Fernando Alonso played second fiddle to no driver, racing with a fiery passion throughout his 19-year F1 career. Driving for Renault in the mid-2000s, he became Spain’s first champion in 2005 and successfully defended his title in 2006 - beating none other than Michael Schumacher. His 32 career wins are a testament to his phenomenal talent.

Top F1 Teams of the 21st Century

Team First Season Constructors’ Titles Key Drivers Ferrari 1950 16 Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost McLaren 1966 8 Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1954 8 Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg Red Bull Racing 2005 5 Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen Renault 1977 2 Fernando Alonso

Ferrari - 16 Constructors’ titles

The most successful team in F1 history, Ferrari has won 16 total constructors’ championships. They dominated the early 2000s during Michael Schumacher’s tenure, winning 6 titles in 8 years from 1999-2006. Ferrari sets the standard in Formula 1 each year with their passion, prestige and bright red race cars.

McLaren - 8 Constructors’ titles

McLaren has built some of the quickest and most advanced cars in F1 history. Powered by Mercedes and Honda engines over the years, McLaren has won 8 constructors’ championships - the 2nd most ever. Superstar drivers like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Lewis Hamilton have steered the British team to glory.

Mercedes - 8 Constructors’ titles

No team has been more dominant in the modern hybrid era than Mercedes. Since joining F1 in 2010 and partnering with Lewis Hamilton in 2013, Mercedes has rattled off 8 straight constructors’ titles from 2014-2021. Their turbo hybrid power units are considered the greatest F1 engines ever produced.

Red Bull - 5 Constructors’ titles

Red Bull stormed onto the F1 scene in the early 2000s and quickly became a force. Winning 4 straight titles from 2010-2013 behind Sebastian Vettel, they added a 5th championship in 2022-203 with Max Verstappen’s dominating seasons. Red Bull cars are known for their incredible aerodynamic downforce, thanks to legendary designer Adrian Newey.

Renault - 2 Constructors’ titles

The Renault name has powered championship drivers for decades in F1, including Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. As a constructor team, they won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 with Alonso behind the wheel. After buying the Lotus F1 team in 2016, Renault continues developing competitive race cars today.

FAQs about Top F1 Drivers & Teams

Who is the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time?

Based purely on statistics, Lewis Hamilton takes that honor with 103 race wins and 7 world championships. He has almost double the wins of any other driver in F1 history.

How does scoring work in Formula 1?

Drivers score points based on their finishing position, with 1st place getting 25 points and 10th place earning 1 point. Constructors score the total combined points of their two cars.

How are Formula 1 circuits selected?

Potential F1 hosts must submit bid proposals, which the FIA reviews in terms of logistics, infrastructure, finances, and more. Only tracks that meet strict safety and facility standards are granted races.