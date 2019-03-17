Todt wants two more teams in F1

Jean Todt says he would like F1 to have two more teams.

The FIA president admitted he is in talks with Liberty Media about tweaking the next Concorde Agreement so that new teams are able and encouraged to enter.

"At the moment we have ten stable teams," said the Frenchman.

"As you know we are talking with the commercial rights holder about the renewal of the Concorde Agreement. And we are considering a lot of things.

"For me, I think it would be better to have 12 teams. If you speak to the team principals they are not happy because it will change the financial distribution.

"But it’s a long debate and part of the discussion," Todt added.

He says he has the support of Liberty Media.

"At the end of the day the most important thing is not so much the number of teams but the quality of the teams and the show," said Todt. "So that’s something we do fully agree together with formula one and Chase Carey."