Todt says Schumacher condition ’private’

Jean Todt insists the health condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher is still "very private".

Schumacher, now 50, has not been seen publicly since he fell while skiing with his son Mick in the French Alps just after Christmas in 2013.

It is believed he has severe and lasting brain injuries, but only a very close circle of family and friends have any actual knowledge about the great German’s state.

One of those very close friends is his former Ferrari boss, current FIA president Todt.

"It’s a very private thing," Todt said at the French grand prix.

"Michael is very well surrounded, living with his family in his house between Geneva and Lausanne," the Frenchman told RMC Sport.

"He continues to fight. That’s the only thing I can say today."

Watched on by Todt, 20-year-old Mick Schumacher raced in the Formula 2 support race at Paul Ricard. He is currently 15th overall in the championship.