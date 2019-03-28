Bahrain GP || March 31 || 18h10 (Local time)

Todt responds to reports about jailed F1 protester

The FIA said it would investigate

Search

By GMM

29 March 2019 - 14:22
Todt responds to reports about (...)

Jean Todt has responded to a controversy about a jailed protester in Bahrain.

Earlier, the FIA vowed to "investigate" the case about Najah Yousif, who was reportedly jailed by the Bahrain regime for protesting about the race.

Some had even called for F1 to boycott this weekend’s Bahrain grand prix.

But FIA president Todt is quoted by DPA news agency: "The FIA believes in the unifying power of sport and the positive impact of bringing people together."

The Frenchman added that F1 should unite to "pursue this mission with determination".

keyboard_arrow_left

Bahrain, FP1: Ferrari one second ahead of Mercedes

Bahrain, FP2 : Vettel leads a Ferrari 1-2

keyboard_arrow_right

FIA

More on FIA

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less