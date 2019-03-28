29 March 2019
Todt responds to reports about jailed F1 protester
The FIA said it would investigate
Jean Todt has responded to a controversy about a jailed protester in Bahrain.
Earlier, the FIA vowed to "investigate" the case about Najah Yousif, who was reportedly jailed by the Bahrain regime for protesting about the race.
Some had even called for F1 to boycott this weekend’s Bahrain grand prix.
But FIA president Todt is quoted by DPA news agency: "The FIA believes in the unifying power of sport and the positive impact of bringing people together."
The Frenchman added that F1 should unite to "pursue this mission with determination".
