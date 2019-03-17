Todt hits out at F1 rule change negativity

Jean Todt has hit out at the constant negativity in formula one.

The FIA president calls the sport "a world of controversy", and refers as an example to the new aerodynamic rules designed to make overtaking easier.

"I’ve heard everything, from it’s a waste of money to it’s a fantastic improvement in overtaking opportunities," he said at the Geneva motor show.

"That’s why I’m really excited about what the new rules will actually bring."

Criticising those who constantly create negativity about F1, the Frenchman said: "Instead of being positive and working together to build the best motor sport product in the world, some just want to see the mistakes.

"That’s a bit unfortunate," Todt added.

It seems that Carlos Sainz, the McLaren driver, agrees with the FIA boss.

When asked about the 2019 front wings, the Spaniard said: "I decided not to attack a decision or a regulation without first testing it.

"It seemed extremely negative and even disloyal to attack without giving it a chance. Why complain about your meal before you have tasted it?" said Sainz.

"Even in the tests it is difficult to comment, but I was able to overtake a couple of cars, follow them, and I did not get a bad impression.

"How much better or worse is impossible to say now, because it would be measured in tenths. But I got a fairly positive impression on a very bad circuit for overtaking.

"That could be the same in Melbourne, so we will have to wait three or four races to find out," he added.