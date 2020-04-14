14 April 2020
Todt confirms FIA exit for 2021
"I will not change the statutes"
Jean Todt says he will not push to remain FIA president beyond 2021.
The Frenchman, 74, is currently serving his third four-year term - the maximum under the current FIA statutes.
And even amid F1’s unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus crisis, Todt insists he will depart late next year as scheduled.
"Despite the fact that I love what I do and I have so much passion and energy for it, even if they ask me, I will not change the statutes," he told motorsport-total.com.
Todt said he is keeping extremely busy amid the pandemic.
"We have a crisis team within the FIA," he said. "They speak online every few days.
"We discuss how we can contribute to the world, now and later - even after the crisis, because even then there will be consequences."
