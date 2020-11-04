Todt admits to seeing Schumacher ’regularly’

FIA president Jean Todt says he still goes to visit Michael Schumacher "regularly".

The pair remained close friends after their ultra-successful time together at Ferrari, but almost nothing is known about Schumacher’s health in the wake of a late 2013 skiing fall that caused brain injuries.

"His fight continues, along with his family and doctors," Todt told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"I see Michael regularly. We watch TV together."

But when asked if Schumacher is healthy enough to be aware of the successes of his 20-year-old son Mick, who looks set to make his F1 debut next year, Todt insisted: "I will not talk about it.

"I do not want to go into details because it is his private matter."

As for Mick, and expectations that he might be able to reprise the successes of his father in Formula 1, Todt said: "Mick is a young, talented driver.

"He has a big name, but he will need time. It’s too early to say if he has the talent of his father, or Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton. We do not know it yet."