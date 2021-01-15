Title sponsor to return to Ferrari livery in 2021

The controversial logos of Ferrari’s title sponsor may return to Formula 1 in 2021.

Last year, although the 2020 was launched and tested with prominent Mission Winnow branding, PMI - Philip Morris International - withdrew the branding when some accused the tobacco giant of promoting smoking.

But Philip Morris’ communications boss, Tommaso di Giovanni, insists that was not the case when it came to the Mission Winnow brand.

On the official website, PMI says Mission Winnow is "a communications platform that stands for progress, transparency, facts over preconceptions, and the relentless search for improvement".

Di Giovanni told the Dutch publication Formule 1: "We don’t promote a product or a brand. We want to enter into a dialogue."

He suggests that the branding could re-emerge in F1 this year.

"It depends, of course, on whether it is allowed in certain countries. But we’ll announce shortly when the Mission Winnow branding will be on the cars," he added.