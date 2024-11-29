Three F1 drivers already eyeing Cadillac

By GMM 29 November 2024 - 10:27





At least three current drivers are already eyeing the new Cadillac F1 team.

Mercedes announced in Qatar that Mick Schumacher is stepping down from his role as the team’s reserve driver after the Abu Dhabi finale, in order to focus on the world endurance championship with Alpine.

It opens up the Mercedes job for Valtteri Bottas, although he revealed on Thursday that he’s also been offered an opportunity to contest the Indy 500 next year.

"We haven’t gone into the details yet, because first I need to establish what my actual day-to-day tasks will be in 2025," said the Finn. "It depends on whether I will be there at every grand prix or not.

"But the Indy 500 has always been on my list and I’m also a fan of V8 Supercars, so I’m quite open, but first I have to decide what the next step is."

Bottas, 34, admits he has already been in touch with Cadillac F1, the newly-approved eleventh Formula 1 team for 2026.

"A new team increases my chances of getting back on the grid in 2026, which is the goal," he said.

Also already eyeing Cadillac is Kevin Magnussen, who has lost his race seat at Haas. However, he has been offered a non-driving role by his boss Ayao Komatsu.

"Ayao and I have talked about what we can do together," said the Dane, revealing that staying in the F1 paddock next year could pave the way for a new race seat.

"I drove for the Cadillac factory team in IMSA in 2021," said Magnussen, "and I know the racing management very well, but I haven’t spoken to them yet. But these people are involved in the Formula 1 project."

Finally, Bottas’ current Audi-Sauber teammate, Zhou Guanyu, claims Ferrari is "very interested" in signing him up as a test driver next year.

And, like Bottas and Magnussen, that would put him in the paddock in 2025 for potential talks with Cadillac.

"I think from my position, it’s a great opportunity and a great chance when I don’t have a seat for next season," said the Chinese driver. "If there is a chance to grab, I will absolutely take it."