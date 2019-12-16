16 December 2019
Three drivers left Red Bull driver program
"Auer will look for other fields of activity"
Search
Three drivers have left Red Bull’s famous driver programme.
Dan Ticktum, once strongly touted for a Toro Rosso seat, was the first to go this year, while Dr Helmut Marko said the arrangement with Patricio O’Ward has also "not worked out".
Now, it emerges that F1 legend Gerhard Berger’s nephew Lucas Auer has been dumped, following his season in Super Formula.
"The Tyrolean will look for other fields of activity as he is no longer in the Rd Bull squad," the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported.
The report said Red Bull boss Marko cited Auer’s age (25) and his shortage of F1 Super Licence points as the reasons for the "mutual" split.
Red Bull
16 December 2019
add_circle Verstappen doubts he would join Ferrari
13 December 2019
add_circle Verstappen would be ’less aggressive’ in Mercedes
12 December 2019
add_circle Liberty asked Red Bull about seat for Alonso
11 December 2019
add_circle Verstappen not prepared to fall down F1 grid
More on Red Bull
Formula 1 news
16 December 2019
add_circle Magnussen not worried about expiring contract
16 December 2019
add_circle Three drivers left Red Bull driver program
16 December 2019
add_circle Prost says Renault should prioritise 2021
16 December 2019
add_circle Russell: I never thought about where I would be in a Mercedes
16 December 2019