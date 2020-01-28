The F1 French GP revises its mobility plan

On the occasion of the arrival of its new Managing Director, the GIP Grand Prix de France de Formule 1 wishes to put the Mobility Plan at the heart of the Grand Prix.

This mobility plan, which worked particularly well the previous year, will be renewed for the 2020 edition with the introduction of new improvements:

The network of free park and ride shuttles will be extended to the towns of St-Cyr sur Mer, Le Castellet, Le Beausset while increasing the number of parking spots available from La Ciotat;

The campsite of the French Grand Prix will be extended;

The traffic routes, the layout of the parking areas as well as the information system set up in 2019 will be improved upon.

In addition to these improvements, many new features will be integrated:

Free shuttles from 5 towns close to the Paul Ricard circuit with an additional stop at the La Ciotat SNCF railway station;

Development of a carpooling application with the possibility of using a priority lane and a reserved car park;

Shuttles from Marseille, Toulon and Aix-en-Provence during the entire event;

Shuttles from Arles, Avignon, Draguignan, Gap-Tallard, Manosque, Nice, Saint-Raphaël and Salon de Provence on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June;

Shuttles from major cities such as Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Montpellier, Perpignan and Valence (Sunday only);

International shuttles from Barcelona, Milan, Turin, Amsterdam and Eindhoven with a special offer of three nights camping and two days of Grand Prix;