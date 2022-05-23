The coming Monaco F1 GP

What is the schedule of this year’s Monaco F1 Grand Prix? We take a look at the Monaco F1 2022 while also looking back at where this event started from

The 2022 Monaco F1 Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, the 29th of May. All 78 laps of action will unravel among the narrow streets of Monte Carlo in what always promises to be the most prestigious event on the F1 circuit. Discover the full schedule, where you can watch if you haven’t got a ticket and the history of the Monaco Grand Prix, right here.

Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2022 full schedule

Anyone who will be attending the Monaco Grand Prix in person will want to know the full schedule. You can rub shoulders with the rich and famous while three practice races take place.

There are two F1 practise sessions on Friday, with one between 2pm and 3pm, and another between 5pm and 6pm. A third and final practice session takes place on Saturday between 1pm and 2pm, with qualifying later in the day at 4pm. The main event of 78 laps or 120 minutes of racing (whichever comes sooner) will then get underway at 3pm after the honour lap and national anthem.

A number of other events are taking place within other motorsports. And there are many press conferences to keep an ear out for.

Where can I watch the Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2022?

Not everyone can get a hot ticket for the Monaco Grand Prix, but thankfully the main action is heavily broadcasted around the world. In fact, you’ll be able to watch the big race in over 60 countries – at least. A full list of broadcasters for individual nations can be found here.

Although, if you do ever get the chance to fly to Monte Carlo and experience the Monaco Grand Prix in person, don't pass up on the opportunity. There is even more to experience in Monte Carlo, including a party atmosphere and some of the best casinos in the world.

Brief History of the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco F1 Grand Prix began in 1929 and has since become one of the most prestigious races in world motorsport. This is mainly due to its opulent surroundings and glamorous setting, namely Monte Carlo. But it’s also unique because the race itself takes place in the tight and narrow streets of Monte Carlo, whereas most F1 races take place on a manmade track. The race makes up part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, along with the Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hour Race.

Who is tipped to win the Monaco Grand Prix 2022?

It’s incredibly difficult to predict who will win the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in 2022. Yet, two of the favourites have to be Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The latter should be confident after crossing the line in first place in the same event last year.