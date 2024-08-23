Thailand’s F1 hopes hit by political turmoil

By GMM 23 August 2024 - 12:46





Hopes that Thailand could be Formula 1’s next exotic new grand prix destination appear to have taken a hit.

In April, amid rumours of a potential street race in Bangkok, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali travelled to the Southeast Asian country to meet with prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Thavisin was then at Imola for more talks with Formula 1 officials, where he said it is his "policy to place Thailand on the global radar for international events and activities".

The PM’s visit made Italian automobile chief Angelo Sticchi Damiani, representing both Imola and Monza, very nervous.

"We are in a context where everything is changing rapidly," he said, wary that one of Italy’s two races could be the victim of a deal for Thailand. "The prime minister of an Asian country that wants F1 was present in Imola."

However, the situation has now changed. Just days ago, Thavisin was forced by Thailand’s constitutional court to step down, because he had appointed a minister convicted of bribery.

According to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, the potential collapse of Thailand’s F1 bid is not a disaster, because he thinks another global region deserves a grand prix more.

"F1 is global, more than it has ever been, and Africa is a continent that’s missing," he told Prime Casino. "So it seems logical that there should be a push to go to Africa.

"Honestly, it’s also very political, where (F1) goes."