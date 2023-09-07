Teen backed by Alonso and Marko on road to F1

By GMM 7 September 2023 - 17:11





A young Spanish driver is making all the right allies in his push for a career in Formula 1.

Pepe Marti, a frontrunner in the F1 support series FIA Formula 3 this year, has just been signed up by Dr Helmut Marko for Red Bull’s renowned junior program.

The 18-year-old Spaniard was already managed by Fernando Alonso’s A14 management company.

Marti told DAZN at Monza that his next goal is Formula 2.

"Yes, obviously for me, after my second season in F3 that is going very well for us, the goal is to move to F2 next year," he told the Spanish broadcaster.

"It’s what I would like and love to do, but right now I don’t know anything."

He said it is a "dream come true" to be pushed along in his Formula 1 aspirations by such big names as Alonso and Marko.

"In the end, as a driver and as an F1 fan that I still am, being part of an F1 team was a goal for me this year," Marti said. "Because otherwise the path to F1 is very difficult.

"And what better way to do it than with Red Bull, as its academy has been a leader in giving opportunities to drivers in F1."

Marko, 80, has a reputation for signing up many promising and highly successful F1 drivers - but is also notorious for being harsh when it comes to ousting underperformers.

"First of all, Helmut Marko is a very important figure in the paddock," Marti insisted. "And he is a great person outside of the circuit as well.

"He gives me the impression of being a person who knows what he’s doing, with a lot of experience in his job - possibly one of the very best around.

"It is an honour to be part of the Red Bull academy," he added.