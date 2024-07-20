Technical spats could change F1 pecking order

By GMM 20 July 2024 - 09:47





The pecking order in Formula 1 could be set to shift again, as the FIA clamps down on flexible front wings.

Red Bull recently admitted it may be rethinking its current approach to the routine bodywork flexing tests, given the images emerging from the front wings of improving rivals McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin at speed.

Ahead of the Hungarian GP, the FIA circulated a technical directive, warning teams that wireless cameras may be mounted to their cars so the governing body could check front wing flexibility on-track.

"We will see if anyone suffers a sudden collapse," Antonio Lobato, a commentator for Spanish television DAZN, said on Friday.

"Something like that has been happening with Red Bull for several grands prix now. I have been told by two different teams that they are convinced that the FIA told them to withdraw something."

Some even believe Red Bull returned fire at McLaren, alerting the governing body to a hole in the brake ventilation drums that should have been closed.

"They say that in some qualifying sessions and some sprint races, they didn’t cover the hole," Lobato explained. "Then Red Bull pointed the finger and said that that could have been an advantage.

"I’ve spoken to people at McLaren and they say, ’Look, if we didn’t cover them it’s because we forgot. There’s no advantage, we just didn’t put the tape on’," he added.