Teams want covid-era tyre rule in 2022 - Isola
"We found this solution as a quick response to the pandemic"
Search
Formula 1 teams do not want control over their allocation of tyre compounds at grands prix, according to Pirelli’s F1 chief Mario Isola.
A covid-related rule tweak meant Pirelli no longer allowed teams to be more selective about the full selection of compounds available per driver at the races.
That rule was set to return to its pre-pandemic state for 2022.
However, Isola says the teams have told him that they actually prefer when every competitor received an identical allocation, as was the case last season.
"We found this solution as a quick response to the pandemic," he said.
"But then the teams came to us saying they were satisfied with this system and want to keep it in the future. So it wasn’t our choice to keep it," Isola insisted.
"They told us that a fixed allocation puts everyone on an equal footing, not granting any advantage to anyone else.
"Then they can clearly plan strategies without investing time, energy and resources thinking about whether or not it is better to bring an extra set of soft, medium or hard.
"They prefer to just work with the tyres selected for them. I don’t know if things will change in 2023, but for now this is the situation," Isola added.
Pirelli
add_circle F1 scraps Q2 tyre compound rule for 2022
add_circle 2022 cars ’not much slower’ than now - Isola
add_circle F1 working to solve wet-weather problem
add_circle Vettel says 18-inch tyres are faster
More on Pirelli