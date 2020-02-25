Teams not giving up motorhomes - Horner

F1 teams are unlikely to give up their impressive paddock motorhomes, according to Christian Horner.

Recently, F1 sporting director Ross Brawn said he is looking into making the sport more sustainable.

One idea is to transport more equipment by sea and rail, and another is to end the fleet of trucks that take the huge ’motorhomes’ to the European races.

"Everywhere else, the teams are quite happy with the sort of prefabricated buildings they get in Baku," he is quoted by Speed Week.

But Horner, whose Red Bull team has led the way with grand motorhome design in recent years, said he doubts F1 is about to kick the habit.

"Maybe Ross should read his own regulations, because there’s not a single word in the draft Concorde Agreement about it," he said.

"I think motorhomes make sense at the European races. Yes, we can make do at the overseas races, but we also get a big bill for what we are provided."