Team co-owner says Ferrari eyeing Indy 500

Ferrari vice chairman and 10 percent owner Piero Ferrari has suggested the Maranello marque may tackle the fabled Indianapolis 500 in future.

Team boss Mattia Binotto recently admitted that the ever-lowering budget cap in Formula 1 means Ferrari is now "looking at Indycar".

"Ferrari feels a lot of social responsibility towards its employees and we want to be sure that for each of them there will be a workspace in the future," he said.

Now, Piero Ferrari - team founder Enzo Ferrari’s only living son - has declared that his father would approve of a red car charging for Indy 500 victory.

"I have loved the 500 miles of Indianapolis ever since I saw Giampaolo Dallara’s first victory there," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Ferrari already took part in this race with Alberto Ascari in 1952. Why not now?" said Ferrari.

"In the 1980s we had similar plans, but in the end we never realised them. I think that my father would be glad to see Ferrari win the Indianapolis 500," he added.