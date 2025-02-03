Team bosses back FIA over swearing penalties

By GMM 3 February 2025 - 12:19





Two Formula 1 team bosses have played down the outrage over intensified penalties for driver misconduct like swearing.

Alex Wurz, head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, is upset the FIA released the radical new penalties - potentially escalating to six-digit fines or month-long bans - with "no consultation".

"We had to find out about this through the media," said the Austrian.

Wurz is not ruling out another strongly-worded letter in the name of the F1 driver union, but he admits he at least sees some logic in clamping down on swearing.

"Ultimately, I’m also a father and it’s best not to swear," he said. "But it’s not about swearing. We all know that we have to be role models. None of these 20 top athletes are real rebels who want to swear and shout."

Wurz suggested that F1’s authorities should simply use the "bleep button" to remove foul language from broadcasts. McLaren CEO Zak Brown agrees with that.

"In general, I support this," said Brown when asked about the FIA’s controversial new range of harsh penalties.

"But there are different situations. If you are in a press conference, or in a situation like we are in now, then there is no reason to swear. But in the heat of the moment, it can happen that a driver swears under his helmet, and that is something else entirely.

"But by delaying the live feed by seven seconds, we have the opportunity to prevent anything inappropriate from being broadcast."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, agrees with Brown and Wurz that F1 drivers do have a responsibility as role models.

"Drivers are role models," he said. "We have a responsibility to ensure that our sport remains respectful and inspiring for the next generation.

"I think we want to see emotions in the car, and there are ways of showing that or not. I think also we have a responsibility towards all the spectators. In that respect, I think any initiative is good, and if we stop some of the bad swearing, that’s positive," added Wolff.