T-tray, water-in-tyres investigations ’closed’ - FIA

By GMM 13 November 2024 - 11:19





The FIA has drawn a line under both the Red Bull ’T-tray’ and McLaren ’water in tyres’ technical controversies.

As they battle for the 2024 world championship between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, the two teams have been trading allegations of technical breaches.

On the adjustable T-tray controversy, the FIA declared in a statement that officials visited Red Bull’s factory in Milton-Keynes to look into the solution "in depth".

"This investigation concluded that no breach has taken place, and therefore confirmed the position adopted by the FIA during the US GP in Austin," the statement read.

The FIA also said it has looked closely into allegations that McLaren were inserting water into the tyres for cooling reasons, and concluded: "No evidence was found to suggest any irregular behaviour."

The matters are now "closed", the Paris-based federation concluded.