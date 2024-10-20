T-tray scandal ’no longer a story’, declares FIA

By GMM 20 October 2024 - 11:37





F1’s governing body has moved to draw a line under the ’T-tray’ scandal at the US GP.

It emerged in Austin that several teams, most prominently title rival McLaren, had questioned the way the ride height on Red Bull’s car could theoretically be adjusted from the cockpit even under parc ferme conditions.

"Every team is talking about this, as you can imagine," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said. "So I’m not alone.

"I may be a little more vocal than others on this particular topic, but I know that my concerns are shared by many."

Indeed, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur also voiced his concerns publicly.

"This is not a grey area of the regulations," he said. "There have been many grey areas since the start of the season, but this is not one of them.

"But we have to trust the FIA in everything."

Indeed, the FIA’s single seater boss, Nikolas Tombazis, has asked Red Bull to completely remove the system by the Brazilian GP - and until then, scrutineers will apply tamper-proof seals for the parc ferme periods.

"I think it’s no longer a story from now on," Tombazis said.

"We have done everything necessary to avoid accusations, although insinuations between teams cannot be ruled out. But there is no evidence that Red Bull Racing did anything illegal.

"Of course, this is a tense championship and people look closely at each other’s cars, but from our side, I think this matter is now closed," he added.

But as suggested by Tombazis, the needle between McLaren and Red Bull chiefs is likely to continue. Max Verstappen says he will stay out of the tight.

"That Zak Brown and Christian (Horner) don’t like each other is not my problem," he said.

A month ago, repeated protests by Red Bull resulted in the ’mini DRS’ effect on McLaren’s Baku-spec rear wing being banned. Auto Motor und Sport thinks the T-tray affair is "retaliation".

"It is a bit of a year of conspiracy theories," former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos told Ziggo Sport. "But on this story, you have to give Red Bull full credit for being open with the FIA.

"Brown of course wants everyone to be suspicious about Red Bull. He wants to take everything away from Red Bull so that McLaren can become champion. He does have a point though.

"Saying that, all of this distracts from the daily operations at Red Bull, and that is why Brown is doing it. He wants frustration within the Red Bull camp again," Doornbos added.