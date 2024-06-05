Swiss authorities drop case against Sauber

By GMM 5 June 2024 - 15:40





Switzerland’s gambling regulator has dropped a case against the Hinwil based Formula 1 team Sauber.

Before team owner Audi takes complete control from 2026, Sauber temporarily re-branded as ’Kick’ and ’Sauber’ for this season.

Why the two sponsor names rather than just one? Because in certain jurisdictions, gambling advertising is banned - and Stake is an Australian-Curacaoan online casino.

And even prior to the 2024 season kicking off, the Swiss gambling regulator ESBK instigated proceedings against Sauber to look into whether the F1 team was breaking the law with its new identity and branding.

"The report of an ongoing investigation by the Swiss authorities does not concern us," a Sauber spokesman said in February. "This is a procedure that will highlight our compliance with all applicable regulations."

According to the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, Sauber’s prediction was correct - and the proceedings and investigation into the team have now been axed.

"When examining the legality," the media report declared, "the ESBK took into account that Sauber mainly appears internationally and that no appearances with the Stake logo take place in Switzerland.

"In addition, according to the commission, Stake’s offering is not accessible in Switzerland. For these reasons, the ESBK is discontinuing the proceedings," Keystone-SDA added.

However, the Swiss gambling commission insists that the outcome of the Sauber case "is not a precedent".