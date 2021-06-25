Styrian GP || June 27 || 15h00 (Local time)

Styria, FP2: Verstappen continues to set the pace at the Red Bull Ring

Ricciardo 2nd, Ocon 3rd

Search

By Olivier Ferret

25 June 2021 - 16:09
Styria, FP2: Verstappen continues (...)

Max Verstappen repeated his timesheet-topping performance from the opening practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix by logging the fastest lap of the afternoon session. The Dutchman finished almost four tenths clear of title rival Lewis Hamilton who had his best time deleted for a track limits infringement.

In the opening part of the session Red Bull driver Verstappen went quickest on hard tyres. Hamilton then made the switch for soft compound Pirelli tyres and the Mercedes deriver jumped to top of the timesheet thanks to a lap of 1:05.796.

The defending champion and last year’s Styrian Grand Prix winner then went for a second attempt and improved by four tenths of a second. But the Briton had gone wide on his lap and his time was deleted.

Verstappen was just behind his title rival on track and when he crossed the line it was in a time of 1:05.412. He too made another attempt but he failed to find an improvement on his second flying lap.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo was also able to bypass Hamilton first flyer time and the Australian ended a productive session with a best time of 1:05.748, three-tenths of a second off his former Red Bull team-mate.

Third place in the session went to Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, with the Frenchman finishing just under four hundredths of a second behind Ricciardo his former team-mate at Renault and 0.006s ahead of Hamilton.

Fifth place in the session went to Fernando Alonso with Sebastian Vettel sixth for Aston Martin ahead of the second McLaren of Lando Norris and the second Aston of Lance Stroll.

Sergio Perez finished the session in ninth place and Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top 10 for Alfa Romeo ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Bottas ended up 12th at the flag but during the session suffered a bizarre spin in the pit lane. The Finn lost control of his car after pulling away from his pit box on cold tyres. He managed to avoid any collisions but had to be pushed back to the Mercedes garage by McLaren mechanics.

Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly was ruled out of FP2 by a technical issue with Honda checking his power unit after seeing worrying data after the first session.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:05.412 37
02 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:05.748 35
03 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:05.790 35
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:05.796 35
05 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:05.827 39
06 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:05.934 38
07 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:05.994 39
08 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:06.079 36
09 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:06.089 38
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:06.145 37
11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1:06.147 39
12 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:06.251 32
13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1:06.270 39
14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:06.297 41
15 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:06.451 39
16 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:06.628 39
17 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:06.886 29
18 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:07.404 30
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:07.669 32
20 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 -:—.--- 0
keyboard_arrow_left

F1 system to allow mass crowds ’works’ - Marko

FP1 & FP2 - Styria GP 2021 - Team quotes

keyboard_arrow_right

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less