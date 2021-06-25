Styria, FP1: Verstappen quickest in opening practice for Styrian Grand Prix
Ahead of Gasly and Hamilton
F1 Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen went quickest in the opening practice session for this weekend’s FIA Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix, beating AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen set the quickest time on medium tyres in the first phase of the session, working his way down to a lap of 1:06.511 a third of the way through the hour.
Mercedes then made the switch to soft tyres with Hamilton claiming top spot on a 1:06.390. The defending champion’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas then went quickest with a lap of 1:06.386s shortly before the half hour mark.
Hamilton then restored supremacy with a lap of 1:06.332, which remained his best of the session as Mercedes later moved to longer runs.
Gasly then made his move and the AlphaTauri driver muscled his way to top spot with a lap of 1:06.116.
Red Bull switched to soft tyres just as the session moved into its final half hour and Verstappen jumped back to P1 with a lap of 1:05.910. That lap, over two tenths of a second clear of Gasly and almost half a second ahead of Hamilton, stood as the best of the session until the flag.
Bottas might have gone quicker than the Dutchman but the Mercedes driver
ran wide in the final corner and lost time. He ended the session 0.476 off Verstappen in P4.
Yuki Tsunoda extended AlphaTauri’s strong start to the weekend with fifth place ahead of Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Lance Stroll took eighth for Aston Martin ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounding out the top 10.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16B
|1:05.910
|34
|02
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT02
|1:06.166
|32
|03
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W12
|1:06.332
|32
|04
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W12
|1:06.386
|34
|05
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda AT02
|1:06.397
|36
|06
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A521
|1:06.519
|35
|07
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A521
|1:06.551
|35
|08
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21
|1:06.584
|33
|09
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41
|1:06.614
|29
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF21
|1:06.629
|36
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari SF21
|1:06.630
|33
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL35M
|1:06.669
|38
|13
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Honda RB16B
|1:06.696
|33
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21
|1:06.708
|32
|15
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW43B
|1:06.848
|31
|16
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL35M
|1:06.861
|35
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43B
|1:07.180
|31
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-21
|1:07.473
|30
|19
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41
|1:07.823
|30
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas Ferrari VF-21
|1:08.081
|31