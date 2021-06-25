Styrian GP || June 27 || 15h00 (Local time)

Styria, FP1: Verstappen quickest in opening practice for Styrian Grand Prix

Ahead of Gasly and Hamilton

By Olivier Ferret

25 June 2021 - 12:34
F1 Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen went quickest in the opening practice session for this weekend’s FIA Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix, beating AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen set the quickest time on medium tyres in the first phase of the session, working his way down to a lap of 1:06.511 a third of the way through the hour.

Mercedes then made the switch to soft tyres with Hamilton claiming top spot on a 1:06.390. The defending champion’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas then went quickest with a lap of 1:06.386s shortly before the half hour mark.

Hamilton then restored supremacy with a lap of 1:06.332, which remained his best of the session as Mercedes later moved to longer runs.

Gasly then made his move and the AlphaTauri driver muscled his way to top spot with a lap of 1:06.116.

Red Bull switched to soft tyres just as the session moved into its final half hour and Verstappen jumped back to P1 with a lap of 1:05.910. That lap, over two tenths of a second clear of Gasly and almost half a second ahead of Hamilton, stood as the best of the session until the flag.

Bottas might have gone quicker than the Dutchman but the Mercedes driver

ran wide in the final corner and lost time. He ended the session 0.476 off Verstappen in P4.

Yuki Tsunoda extended AlphaTauri’s strong start to the weekend with fifth place ahead of Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Lance Stroll took eighth for Aston Martin ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounding out the top 10.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:05.910 34
02 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:06.166 32
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:06.332 32
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:06.386 34
05 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:06.397 36
06 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:06.519 35
07 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:06.551 35
08 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:06.584 33
09 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:06.614 29
10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1:06.629 36
11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1:06.630 33
12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:06.669 38
13 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:06.696 33
14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:06.708 32
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:06.848 31
16 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:06.861 35
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:07.180 31
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:07.473 30
19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:07.823 30
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:08.081 31
