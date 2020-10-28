28 October 2020
’Stupid’ Norris apologises to Stroll, Hamilton
"I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately"
Lando Norris has issued an apology after making comments about rivals Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll in Portimao.
Following a crash, the McLaren driver described Stroll as a "c**t" and a "d***head", but after the race he also played down Hamilton’s record-setting successes.
"He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it," the 20-year-old was quoted as saying.
On Tuesday, Norris said on social media: "I owe an apology.
"I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people.
"I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading or listening. Sorry," the Briton added.
