Stroll will ’try’ to race in Bahrain - Drugovich

Lance Stroll is still hoping to race next weekend in Bahrain.

At the sole pre-season test at the same circuit this week, however, the 24-year-old son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll is missing.

Alongside new teammate Fernando Alonso, Stroll has been replaced in the impressive new 2023 car so far by team reserve and reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Fellow Aston Martin reserve Stoffel Vandoorne admitted this week that, due to his clashing Formula E commitments, Drugovich is favourite to also replace Stroll in the season opening Bahrain GP.

When Brazilian Drugovich, 22, was asked about that, he answered: "It all depends on Lance and his situation."

That ’situation’ is still unclear, with neither the Canadian nor Aston Martin detailing the extent to his injuries following a bicycle crash.

"Yeah, that’s the main thing," Drugovich said when asked about rumours of a damaged wrist.

However, speculation suggests Stroll may actually have injured both of his wrists.

"I think he is recovering," Drugovich added. "That’s the only good news I have.

"He is recovering and he is going to try to be here for the race for sure. But the team will make the decision before the start of the (race) weekend."

Team boss Mike Krack described the incident that has sidelined Stroll as "minor".

"He was injured, and as a matter of precaution we decided that it was better to wait a bit," he said.

As for the severity of the injury, Krack added: "That’s his own business. He injured his hand, wrist, but I won’t go into details."