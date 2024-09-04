Stroll ’very excited’ at prospect of signing Newey

By GMM 4 September 2024 - 08:42





Aston Martin is no longer denying that Adrian Newey really could be set to join the Silverstone based team.

Rumours have been swirling ever since the 65-year-old Briton decided to leave Red Bull - with his friend and manager Eddie Jordan revealing that every team in pitlane made a bid for his title-winning technical services.

Multiple authoritative media reports and sources are now reporting that Aston Martin has won the day, with Newey believed to have signed a $26 million per year deal.

The deal will reportedly be announced sometime prior to next weekend’s Azerbaijan GP.

When asked, an Aston Martin spokesperson did not confirm the news - but they also did not outright deny it.

"Adrian has been linked to several teams and will add value to whichever project he chooses," the official said.

"Adrian is just one of the big names linked to Aston Martin’s very exciting project, but we have nothing to announce."

At the very same time, team owner Lawrence Stroll told Bloomberg he would be "very excited" if Newey really does wear green from 2025.

"I certainly hope so," said the Canadian billionaire.

"Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years. He is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in Formula 1 based on his track record and history.

"So I’d be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other Formula 1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same."

When asked if he is trying absolutely everything to secure Newey’s signature, Stroll admitted: "You can definitely assume that."