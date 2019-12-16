Stroll’s Aston Martin talks ’advanced’ - source

Aston Martin has admitted it is in talks with potential "investors".

The British luxury carmaker is already the title sponsor at Red Bull, but it is strongly rumoured that Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll may be interested in buying Aston Martin.

The Financial Times now reports that executives for the embattled carmaker have already met with Stroll and other potential investors.

"Of the talks, those with Mr Stroll are at the most advanced level," the report said, citing a source.

Aston Martin responded by saying it is "reviewing its funding requirements and various funding options".

"It is also engaged in early stage discussions with potential strategic investors in relation to building longer term relationships which may or may not involve an equity investment," Aston Martin added.

A spokesman for Racing Point said it would not comment on "speculation and rumours".