Stroll, Perez, in F1 for money not talent - experts

Two Formula 1 drivers are surviving in the sport for reasons of money rather than talent, prominent pundits suspect.

Lance Stroll has contested well over 160 grands prix for teams either funded or owned by his billionaire father Lawrence, including Williams, Racing Point and now Aston Martin.

The now 26-year-old has had scores of critics over those years, but they were arguably the loudest after the recent Brazilian GP - when Stroll spun and then beached his green car in the gravel trap on the formation lap.

"For me, there are a few things that don’t seem right," former F1 driver Timo Glock is quoted by Speed Week. "Losing control of the car on the way to the starting grid? Ok, but then sinking it in the gravel like that - really?

"He also wrecked the car in qualifying."

Glock has further gripes about the Canadian.

"I’m bothered by this apathy when he steps in front of the reporters’ cameras and microphones. There are one or two videos from press conferences and all you can do is shake your head," said the German.

"Behaviour like that leaves me speechless. This driver is really a laughing stock," Glock added. "For me, there are so many talented people out there who deserve a Formula 1 cockpit more than him."

Former Haas boss Gunther Steiner describes Stroll’s formation lap spin at Interlagos as a "brain fart", questioning whether he even wants to be an F1 driver.

Another driver clinging to credibility at present is Sergio Perez, with many puzzled as to why Red Bull continues to cling to a driver struggling even to consistently score points.

Dutch racing driver Renger van der Zande, part of the Dutch punditry team for Ziggo Sport, thinks he knows the answer.

"I heard through the grapevine that Perez’s sponsor has set up a TV program or series, where it is quite important that Sergio is in Formula 1 with Red Bull next year," he said.

"That’s one of the reasons why they are still persisting with him," he added.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is among those who think Red Bull should already have ousted the struggling Mexican. He told Blick newspaper that Yuki Tsunoda should have been put in Perez’s seat two races ago.

"Then we would know now whether Yuki is really ready for the job next to Max (Verstappen)," he said.