Stroll in ’good condition’ for Canadian GP

Lance Stroll looks set to return to the wheel of his Aston Martin this weekend in Canada.

The 26-year-old’s participation in his home race in Montreal is in doubt after he sat out Barcelona at the last minute with a flare-up of his 2023 cycling accident injury.

Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, underwent surgery in the Spanish city last week, with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich put on standby for Canada – even though he is officially slated to contest Le Mans.

Indeed, Drugovich is already at Le Mans, as is Louis Deletraz – who apparently is first in line to replace Drugovich in the event the Brazilian is called up to Stroll’s cockpit.

"I’ve read a lot of articles about it," Deletraz told France’s Auto Hebdo, "but on my side there haven’t really been any discussions with Cadillac or Action Express (Racing).

"I imagine it’s a possibility, but I’m involved in an LMP2 program that I’m very happy with, and it’s very difficult to make the change now," he added. "I don’t think I’ll be in the Cadillac in Le Mans. It’s complicated for everyone.

"When I’m involved in a project, I want to do things right. We prepared for this event with Action Express and the fairest thing is to race in this category."

Indeed, the latest whispers from the Stroll and Aston Martin camps is that Lance is already well enough to race in Montreal this weekend.

Next-in-line after Drugovich to replace Stroll is Stoffel Vandoorne – who is also racing at Le Mans this weekend.

"We haven’t really had any discussions with Aston Martin," the Belgian revealed.

"I think Lance is in good condition and has very good doctors working with him. He’ll do everything he can to be there for the race in Canada."