Striking Renault F1 engine staff to protest at Monza

By GMM 30 August 2024 - 10:07





Disgruntled Renault employees will stage a peaceful protest at Monza on Friday against the decision to scrap the French carmaker’s works F1 engine operations.

About 100 staff working at the endangered Viry-Chatillon factory near Paris are on strike on Friday - and instead will be in the grandstands at Monza.

They’ll be split between two grandstands, wear black armbands and will hold up banners "with a clear and non-aggressive message, pleading the cause of maintaining a French engine in F1", the group confirmed in a statement.

Most of the remaining 250 F1 engine staff back at Viry will be on strike.

"But we will not do anything to prevent the track operations from taking place normally," the group confirmed to Nextgen-Auto.com. "We want to express our discontent, with total determination, but at the same time in a climate of respect."

Alpine, the brand now used for Renault’s F1 team, reacted by expressing relief that the protests "will not affect the work of the team".

The marque also insisted that a "final decision" about the Renault engine program for 2026 and beyond has actually not yet been made.

New team advisor Flavio Briatore denies he had "anything to do" with the preliminary decision. But he added: "The decision was taken by management and it’s fine for me. Whatever our president decides is fine."

Alpine-Renault’s F1 team employs about 850 people at the chassis facility in Enstone, with a further 350 at Viry. Briatore says he does not want to make job cuts, but he says Enstone has become "a monster that cannot be controlled from Paris".

"The team is also too big for my taste," he added. "It is not the number of employees that makes the success, but their quality."

The 74-year-old Italian also said it’s no big deal that his push to sign Carlos Sainz for 2025 ultimately failed. "Our problem is the car, not the driver," said Briatore.

"There’s no point investing in a driver like Sainz if he can’t make the difference."

Team driver Pierre Gasly said when asked about the strike and protests: "Unfortunately, I can’t do anything about it. That’s for the team and top management.

"The best thing I can do for all the people is to give my best on the track. That is my role in the team and that is what I will concentrate on," added the Frenchman.