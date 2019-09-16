26 September 2019
Still no night race for Russian GP
"Of course we have looked at the options"
Organisers at Sochi are still resisting the lure of a night race.
Since the first modern Russian GP in 2014, there have been reports suggesting the Sochi venue could be upgraded with Singapore-like floodlights.
"Races look quite interesting under the lights, but the Russian GP is spectacular in daylight," Alexi Titov, head of the promoter Rosgonki, told Tass news agency.
"Of course we have looked at the options, but so far we do not plan to hold the grand prix in artificial lighting."
That could be because Sochi’s days on the F1 are actually numbered.
The Daily Mail reports that Russian president Vladimir Putin is considering moving the country’s Formula 1 race to St Petersburg for 2021.
