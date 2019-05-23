Still no Mistral straight for French GP

Canadian GP || June 9 || 14h10 (Local time)

30 May 2019 - 13:57
Using the full Mistral straight has once again been ruled out by organisers of the French GP.

Last year, F1 returned to Paul Ricard, but a chicane in the middle of the epic Mistral straight was used.

Asked if the chicane would be skipped for 2019, French GP director Gilles Dufeigneux told Ouest France newspaper: "We discussed it.

"The long straight would have been remarkable, but there was a question of safety and entertainment."

Another French GP chief, Eric Boullier, confirmed: "That chicane is where most of the overtaking occurred last year."

However, the former McLaren boss added: "There will be a new pit entry before the last corner, after the FIA told us of their concerns."

