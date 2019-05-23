Still no Mistral straight for French GP

Using the full Mistral straight has once again been ruled out by organisers of the French GP.

Last year, F1 returned to Paul Ricard, but a chicane in the middle of the epic Mistral straight was used.

Asked if the chicane would be skipped for 2019, French GP director Gilles Dufeigneux told Ouest France newspaper: "We discussed it.

"The long straight would have been remarkable, but there was a question of safety and entertainment."

Another French GP chief, Eric Boullier, confirmed: "That chicane is where most of the overtaking occurred last year."

However, the former McLaren boss added: "There will be a new pit entry before the last corner, after the FIA told us of their concerns."