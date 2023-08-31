Stewart doubts Hamilton can win eighth F1 title

By GMM 31 August 2023 - 13:16





Former triple world champion and F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart doubts Lewis Hamilton will ever win another world championship.

He told the German magazine Sport Bild that one factor is the 38-year-old’s "hunger" after a record-equalling run of seven titles that ended with his loss to Max Verstappen in 2021.

"It also depends on Mercedes," Stewart, 84, said when asked if Hamilton can win again.

"It’s not impossible, but I still don’t think he’ll make it. And I don’t think, despite the rumours about Ferrari - that he will change teams again.

"Lewis is one of the best to ever drive in Formula 1," the Scot admits, "but the truth is that in the last decade he competed for a team that basically had no competition.

"That’s why he has serious problems now - and because the car isn’t that strong anymore."

As for the soon-to-be triple consecutive world champion Verstappen, Stewart thinks the 25-year-old Dutchman’s performance curve is now levelling out.

"I don’t see much room for improvement," said Stewart. "Whether it’s raining, it’s windy or its hot, Max gets the absolute maximum out of the car every time."

But he hits back at the notion that Verstappen has made F1 boring.

"I don’t find it boring at all," he said.

"Sure, the world championship is decided, but behind that things are tight."

Stewart insists, however, that it was easier for Verstappen to win his three titles compared to his own time in the 70s.

"There are a lot more races now," he noted. "When I became world champion for the first time in 1969, we only had eleven grands prix.

"But with 22, you can afford a bad weekend and still have a chance at the title."