Stewards not Verstappen’s ’biggest fans’ - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko thinks the F1 stewards are too hard on Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was penalised after a pitlane clash with Valtteri Bottas in Monaco, with the time penalty costing him a spot on the podium.

Not only that, his tally of ’license points’ now stands at seven, meaning he will receive a race ban if he accumulates just five more.

Marko, the Red Bull driver manager, told De Telegraaf newspaper: "We were ahead of Bottas, but apparently Max can’t do much good in the eyes of the stewards.

"I realise that they are not his biggest fans."

RTL also quotes Marko as saying: "Bottas was behind and could have given way too."

However, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff thinks the penalty was justified.

"What Verstappen did ruined two races," he said. "He lost the podium and Valtteri also lost a position."

Later, Verstappen also clashed with race winner Hamilton in a desperate overtaking attempt at the chicane.

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde said: "There was light contact, but they let each other live. You can see that they have a lot of respect for each other."

But Marko thinks Hamilton was more to blame.

"In my opinion, Hamilton pulled over to the left," he said. He thinks a penalty for the five time world champion would even have been justified.

"With the red (Lauda) cap, that was certainly not the case," added Marko.