Step forward ’not easy’ for Ferrari in 2021 - Domenicali

Taking a big step forward in 2021 "will not be easy" for Ferrari, according to the Maranello team’s former boss Stefano Domenicali.

Domenicali has now taken over from Chase Carey as Formula 1’s CEO, but he was asked by Italy’s Sky Sport 24 to comment on his former employer’s notably poor performance in 2020.

"In contrast to what happened last year, we all need a competitive Ferrari. We need a Ferrari that comes back, but I realise it’s in a difficult context," he said.

However, Domenicali backed Ferrari to make obvious progress this season.

"I am convinced that things will improve, even if it will not be easy with regulations that are stable," he said. "They were able to work a little on the power unit to close last year’s gap.

"Now, I expect a Ferrari that is close to the goal of being able to fight again. I think even team principals like Toto Wolff and Christian Horner also wish for it so that we have a show that is more attractive for everyone."