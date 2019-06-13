French GP || June 23 || 15h10 (Local time)

Steiner says Twitter account is fake

"I don’t have a real account and I don’t need one"

By GMM

23 June 2019 - 10:23
Gunther Steiner has denied that a Twitter account in his name is controlled by him.

The account, whose official handle is ’BanterSteiner’, is followed by 20 thousand followers including Mika Hakkinen, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

The humorous tweets are normally laden with expletives, following the Haas boss’ now notorious appearances in the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

But Steiner said: "It’s fake. I don’t have a real account and I don’t need one.

"I would just end up insulting people and then complaining to (press officer) Stuart," he laughed to Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

It is believed someone with regular paddock access is actually behind the account, and Steiner admitted that the tweets are amusing.

He also said he will not be following suit with his own social media channels any time soon.

"Just let the fake guy do my job," he smiled.

