Steiner rules out Ferrari move

By GMM 13 June 2023 - 08:37





Gunther Steiner has counted himself out of any speculation linking him with a move to another Formula 1 team.

Audi has now denied giving former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto - a friend of Haas chief Steiner’s - a recent tour of its headquarters in Neuburg, Germany.

Ferrari ousted Binotto at the end of last year but is still struggling with Frederic Vasseur now at the helm, raising the prospect that the Maranello marque may still be on the lookout for top managers like Steiner.

Haas already has a technical relationship with Ferrari and even a facility at Maranello, but when asked about the prospect of switching to the Italian marque or even Mercedes, Steiner said: "I am very happy at Haas and have no intention of moving anywhere.

"I want to finish my work here, so at the moment I don’t even think about it," he added.

In fact, the 58-year-old Italian hinted that his next move could be to follow Binotto and departing Alpha Tauri team boss Franz Tost out of the paddock turnstiles.

"Where will I be in five years? I have never made a five-year plan," he said.

"My long-term goal is to stop racing. I’m not so young anymore."